Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow

Air India has confirmed that Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 IST with 242 passengers and crew members on board. In an official statement, Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed deep sorrow over the incident, saying, “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171... was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.”

Air India stated that its primary focus remains on supporting affected passengers and their families. Emergency response teams are on-site, and the airline has activated an emergency centre along with dedicated support teams to assist those seeking information.

Further verified details will be released as they become available. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.