Breastfeeding centre to be opened on Puri temple premises

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday decided to open a breastfeeding centre on the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Puri. The SJTA Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee, said such a facility was the need of the hour as a large number of nursing mothers visit the temple every day along with their children.

"In view of the need of children dependent on breast milk, a breastfeeding centre is being planned on the temple premises," Padhee said. He said it has been decided to operate the breastfeeding centre near the branch office of the administration on the temple premises. The centre will focus on privacy, hygiene and safety of mothers and children. There will also be a special women's assistant for the centre, he said