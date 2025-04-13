Breeding season: 61-day fishing ban in Tamil Nadu to start on April 15

Chennai: The annual 61-day fishing ban along Tamil Nadu’s east coast will come into effect on April 15, aiming to conserve marine resources and protect fish breeding during the spawning season. The ban will remain in force until June 14, both days inclusive, and applies to all mechanised fishing boats, including trawlers.

With the halt in large-scale fishing operations, the state is expected to witness a drop in fish availability, potentially causing a rise in market prices. Fisheries officials warned that the impact on fish supply may become visible in the coming weeks. Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon announced that all mechanised vessels must be anchored at their respective jetties by midnight on April 14. During the ban period, fishermen are strictly prohibited from venturing into the sea.

According to Fisheries Department officials, the April-June period marks the peak breeding season for fish in the Palk Strait. The ban, implemented under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act of 1983, is intended to allow marine life to regenerate and fish stocks to replenish.

The fishing ban is expected to significantly impact the operations of thousands of mechanised boats across coastal Tamil Nadu. In Rameswaram alone, over 700 mechanised boats will remain docked. Across the Ramanathapuram district -- including key fishing hubs like Pamban, Mandapam, Ervadi, Keelakarai, Thondi, Soliyakkudi, and Mookaiyur -- more than 2,000 boats will be grounded during the ban.

Although Sunday marked the final day of permitted fishing activities, many fishermen voluntarily stayed ashore, citing concerns over potential arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy. As a result, hundreds of boats were already seen anchored at Rameswaram harbour.

To sustain their livelihood during the ban period, many fishermen from the region temporarily migrate to states such as Kerala and Karnataka to continue fishing in the Arabian Sea.

It may be noted that the ban applies only to mechanised and trawl boats. Traditional country boats and small-scale fishermen are permitted to continue operations throughout the period. To support the fishing community during the seasonal halt, the Tamil Nadu government provides financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per month to each registered fisher family. This amount was increased from the earlier Rs 5,000, offering an additional Rs 3,000 to help families meet their basic needs. The ban will affect regular fishing activity in as many as 14 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Officials estimate that a total of 1.90 lakh fishermen will benefit from the financial aid during this two-month period.

Meanwhile, fishermen in regions like Thoothukudi, Vembar, and Tharuvaikulam, who usually avoid fishing on Sundays, also remained ashore, contributing to calm seas on Sunday, according to local authorities.