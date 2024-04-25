  • Menu
Bridge damaged in Manipur blast

Imphal: A powerful IED blast damaged a key bridge along the NH 2 in Manipur, leaving over 150 trucks taking essential commodities to the state capital Imphal stranded in Senapati district on Wednesday.

Unidentified miscreants triggered the powerful IED explosion which damaged the bridge between Koubru Leikha and Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district at around 12.45 am, an officer said. No casualties were reported in the blast which formed three craters in the middle portion of the bridge in the ethnic violence-affected state.

The Manipur government suspended the movement of heavy vehicles between Saparmeina and Koubru Leikha along NH 2 "with immediate effect to avoid any untoward incidents".

