Bronchom demonstrates superior efficacy over allopathic steroids

Haridwar:When conventional medicines fall short, allopathy often turns to potent steroids, which may provide temporary relief but are accompanied by severe adverse effects that can make life unbearable. Despite this, the chances of a full recovery remain slim.

In contrast, Ayurveda offers a beacon of hope for asthma patients through the scientifically validated medication, Bronchom.

Bronchom maintains its therapeutic efficacy even when the effectiveness of allopathic steroids wanes. This Ayurvedic medicine is also free from the adverse effects commonly associated with steroids.

In a study conducted on mouse model of Mixed Granulocytic Asthma, Bronchom significantly reduces airway hyperresponsiveness in a dose-dependent manner.

Additionally, Bronchom proves more effective than allopathic steroids in improving eosinophil and neutrophil counts and reducing mucus secretion in the respiratory system.

These findings are not merely claims; the research has been published in the prestigious, peer-reviewed international journal Molecular Medicine by Springer Nature.

The research paper is available at this link: https://molmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s10020-024-00888-7

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that Patanjali remains dedicated to its mission of a disease-free world by advancing the science of Ayurveda through innovative technologies.