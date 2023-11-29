Live
- Plea before Kerala HC seeking fair representation of judges from SC/ST community
- Sudigali Sudheer turns emotional at ‘Calling Sahasra’ pre-release event
- National crush turns into ‘The Girlfriend;’ filming to start soon
- India’s second indigenous aircraft carrier gets Defence Procurement Board’s nod
- Celebrate in Style: Explore Dubai's Must-Attend New Year's Events
- Collaborating with Indian govt to address deepfakes: Google
- Badshah opens up about father-daughter bond in 'MTV Hustle 03'
- Karnataka High Court allows DyCM Shivakumar to withdraw appeal petition in DA case
- ‘Avakaya Anjaneya’ from ‘HANU-MAN’ is a massy folk number
- Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu likely to visit Tirumala tomorrow
Just In
Brothers stabbed to death after fight over alcohol in UP, six held
Two brothers were stabbed to death allegedly by six members of a marriage party after a fight over alcohol took an ugly turn in the Khetasarai area of Jaunpur district.
Jaunpur (UP): Two brothers were stabbed to death allegedly by six members of a marriage party after a fight over alcohol took an ugly turn in the Khetasarai area of Jaunpur district.
The police have arrested all the six accused after a brief encounter.
Shahganj Circle Officer (CO) Shubham Todi said that on Tuesday around 11 p.m., when a wedding procession arrived in Khetasarai town, some guests came near a kiosk run by Ajay Prajapati ,23, and his brother Ankit, 20, and asked for alcohol.
The two brothers got into an altercation with the guests which led to the stabbing, the police officer said.
The brothers were taken to Sadar Hospital where they died during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.
A case was registered in the matter and all six were arrested within five hours.
Of those arrested, Mukesh Bind, Nishu Bind and Satish Bind received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and have been hospitalised, he said.