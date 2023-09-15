BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin

In an intelligence-led operation, the BSF along with Punjab Police on Friday recovered 1.710 kg heroin on input shared by Jalandhar Rural Police.

Till now, 24.710 kg heroin has been recovered from the possession of Malkeet Singh Kali and his associates, Punjab Police said in a post on X.

First information reports (FIRs) have been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Fazilka.

Earlier this month, Punjab Police arrested Kali, who sent three swimmers to collect a consignment of 50 kg heroin from Pakistan. Kali's arrest came in less than a month after the Jalandhar Rural Police had arrested drug smuggler Joga Singh, who swam into the Pakistan jurisdiction to retrieve the heroin consignment and eight kg heroin.

DGP Gaurav Yadav had said following forward and backwards linkages in this case, Jalandhar Rural Police have arrested Kali, who is resident of Tendi Wala village in Ferozepur, and recovered the heroin kept in his shoulder bag.

Divulging details, SSP Jalandhar (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar had said Kali revealed that he was in regular touch with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler Haider Ali, who helped him in smuggling the heroin consignments to India in lieu of hawala operator.