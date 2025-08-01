BSF Soldier Disappears From Srinagar Headquarters, Extensive Search Operation Launched

A Border Security Force personnel has vanished from his unit's headquarters in Srinagar, prompting an intensive search operation across the Kashmir valley. Sugam Choudhary, serving with the 60th Battalion, disappeared during late evening hours on Thursday, July 31, from the Panthachowk facility.

Security agencies have mobilized comprehensive search efforts covering surrounding areas, but the missing soldier remains unlocated despite extensive operations. Official sources confirmed that a formal missing person report has been registered with local authorities, initiating a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The incident occurs during a period of heightened security vigilance throughout Jammu and Kashmir, as forces maintain intensified anti-terrorism operations following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The region has witnessed sustained counter-insurgency activities over recent months, with security establishments conducting regular operational missions across various sectors.

Recent counter-terrorism successes have significantly impacted militant networks operating in the region. Over the past 100 days, security forces have eliminated twelve terrorists, including the alleged mastermind behind the Pahalgam assault. Intelligence reports indicate that half of the neutralized operatives were Pakistani nationals, while the remaining six were locally recruited individuals involved in recent terrorist activities.

The elimination of the Pahalgam attack orchestrator occurred on July 28 during Operation Mahadev in Srinagar's Dachigam area, where three militants were killed. Subsequently, Operation ShivShakti commenced in the Poonch sector, resulting in two additional terrorist eliminations within 24 hours.

Beyond kinetic operations, security agencies have apprehended numerous terror operatives and sympathizers as part of the sustained crackdown across the union territory. The comprehensive approach includes both direct action against active militants and dismantling support networks that facilitate terrorist activities.

Security officials note the complexity of quantifying exact operational numbers, as multiple units conduct routine missions within their respective areas of responsibility. The continuous nature of these operations reflects the ongoing commitment to maintaining regional stability and preventing terrorist infiltration attempts from across the border.