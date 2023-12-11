Live
Just In
BSP chief Maya names nephew as her successor
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday named nephew Akash Anand as her successor.
According to sources, Mayawati said Akash will be her successor to take the mission movement of the party forward and work as any other karyakarta in the BSP. She made the announcement during a meeting in Lucknow that was attended by party leaders from across the country. She emphasised that Akash Anand should not be treated as her family member but as any other party worker. Akash was given the responsibility to strengthen the BSP ahead of the 2024 general election.
Akash Anand had been seen as someone who would succeed the BSP president as the party leader who was also said to be in charge of party affairs since last year, especially in the four recent Assembly elections. Anand is the son of Mayawati's younger brother, Anand Kumar, who is perceived as next to the "behen ji" in the BSP. Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar was appointed as the vice president of the party in 2019, and Akash Anand was made the national coordinator.
BSP leader Udayveer Singh, who was present at the meeting, said Akash Anand would take stock of BSP's presence and poll preparations where the party is weak. "Behen ji would continue to lead the party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and Anand ji will lead the party in other states," Singh said.