Budget 2026 to boost education and employment creation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as Viksit Bharat Budget and said that it will boost education and employment creation.

The Budget was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

“ViksitBharatBudget includes all. It gives a boost to education and employment creation and presents a blueprint for the next phase of development,” Pradhan shared in a video message.

The minister noted that the budget presents a blueprint for the next phase of development.

“In this year’s budget, the allocation for education has been increased by 8.27 per cent from the previous budget,” Pradhan said. He added that the increase reflects the government’s commitment to education.

He also called the Budget "forward-looking, youth-centric, people-friendly, and employment-focused".

“This budget places emphasis on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, through which poor and middle-class families will benefit especially,” Pradhan said, in a post on social media platform X.

The Education Minister called the provisions made in the Budget “bigger and bolder investments to strengthen education and future-ready skills across the length and breadth of India”.

FM Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, said that the government will set up a high-powered ‘education to employment and enterprise’ standing committee to recommend measures that focus on the services sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat.

The measures include five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial and logistic corridors, a girls’ hostel in every district to support STEM education.

“In higher education STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose some challenges for female students. Through VGF/capital support, 1 girls' hostel will be established in every district,” Sitharaman said, while presenting the Budget.

The Budget also proposed establishing a National Institute of Design in eastern India.

Further, content creator labs will come up in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges, and the Digital Knowledge Grid will be developed to bring India’s cultural, heritage, and spiritual knowledge onto one platform.