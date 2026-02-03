Budget a roadmap for developed India: Raj CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday described the Union Budget 2026-27 as a roadmap for a developed India. “The budget reflects a strong commitment to fulfill the aspirations of a new India while ensuring inclusive growth by reaching the last person. It is a roadmap for a developed India,” he said at a media briefing at the chief minister’s office.

He said the budget was youth-centric, focused on employment generation, skill development, promotion of startups and strengthening the service sector, which will expand both job opportunities and self-employment. Sharma said the establishment of content creator labs in secondary schools and colleges would provide benefits to the youth of the state.

“The budget also includes significant provisions to strengthen women’s empowerment, security and economic participation, as well as to improve agricultural infrastructure, market access for farmers and risk mitigation,” he said. Sharma said the Union budget has opened new avenues for small and large industries, manufacturers, artisans and workers to gain access to global markets.

“Several initiatives have been introduced to boost manufacturing in sectors such as bio-pharma, chemicals, textiles, handloom and handicrafts,” he said, calling upon industry leaders to take advantage of special schemes announced in the budget for the manufacturing of heavy construction and infrastructure machinery.