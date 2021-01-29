Budget session begins with President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament, calls R-day violence 'Unfortunate'

New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament has started from Friday. The session began by President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of Parliament. During his address, he highlighted the policies of the government. He mentioned many issues including the insult of the tricolor on the occasion of Republic Day, the agricultural law, the ongoing deadlock between India and China, the martyred soldiers in the Galvan Valley, the corona virus, the country's economy, the Vande Bharat Mission, every house water.

Important Things about the President's address in the Budget Session :-

-In this fight against the epidemic, we have lost many countrymen untimely. I am satisfied that due to the timely decisions of my Government, the lives of millions of countrymen have been saved. Today, the number of new corona patients is also decreasing rapidly and the number of people who have been cured of infection is also very high.

-In this period of Corona, the country has started recovering from the loss that the economy had suffered amidst efforts to save the life of every Indian. Even in this difficult time, India has emerged as an attractive place for the investors of the world. Gas connectivity is also being worked on at a rapid pace to make the country a gas based economy.

-The insult of the holy day like tricolor and republic day happened in the past is very unfortunate. The Constitution which gives us the right to freedom of expression, the same constitution teaches us that law and rule should be followed equally seriously.

-My government wants to make it clear that before the formation of the three new agricultural laws, there was no reduction in the rights and facilities which were under the old system. Rather, through these agricultural reforms, the government has given new rights to farmers.

-In June 2020, 20 of our soldiers made their supreme sacrifice in the Galvan Valley to protect the motherland. Every countryman is grateful to these martyrs. My government is fully committed to protecting the interests of the country and is also vigilant.

-We are proud that ISRO scientists are working on important missions like Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan, and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle. The country's first indigenously pressurized heavy water reactor has been successfully tested at Kakrapar a few months ago.

-India supplied essential medicines to more than 150 countries along with meeting the domestic needs of the country. India is committed to ensuring vaccine availability globally.

-The Vande Bharat Mission, which is the largest such campaign in the world, is being appreciated. India has brought back nearly 50 lakh Indians from all parts of the world, as well as more than one lakh foreign Nationals sent to their own countries.

-There has been a big reduction in incidents of Naxal violence and the area of ​​Naxalite affected area has been narrowing. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have also supported my government's development policy. Only a few weeks ago, for the first time since independence, the Zilla Parishad elections in Jammu and Kashmir have concluded successfully.

-The resettlement of Bru refugees is being completed with peace and harmony. Similarly, the historic Bodo Peace Accord has also been successfully implemented. After the agreement, this time the Bodo Territorial Council elections have also been successfully completed.

-My government is working on an ambitious plan of 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. Under this, along with delivering 'every house water', water conservation is also being done at a fast pace. Under this campaign 3 crore families have been connected to the pipe water supply so far.

-India has also entered the Security Council as a provisional member for the eighth time this year, gaining historical global support. India has also assumed the position of President in BRICS for 2021.