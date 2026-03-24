Budget session marred by Opposition protests

TheDelhi Assembly’s budget session witnessed a political standoff as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, held protests outside the House while proceedings continued within. The opposition accused the government of suppressing dissent and weakening democratic norms. Their absence from the Assembly on the first day of the session triggered strong reactions from the Speaker and members of the ruling side. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta criticised the opposition for boycotting the session, stating that refusing to participate in proceedings undermines the dignity and decorum of the House. He said the legislature is meant to serve as a platform for dialogue and debate, particularly during significant occasions such as the budget session. Calling the opposition’s absence unfortunate, he stressed that raising issues through protests outside instead of engaging inside the House goes against established parliamentary practices. He also noted the continued absence of the Leader of Opposition from earlier sessions, calling it a disruption to the democratic process.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa strongly criticised the opposition for walking out of the Assembly during a key discussion, calling the move an attempt to avoid accountability. He said the opposition was neglecting its responsibilities despite being elected to that role by the people of Delhi, and accused it of evading scrutiny both during its time in government and now in opposition.

Sirsa alleged that the opposition was deliberately avoiding discussions because issues from its tenure were coming to light. Referring to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, he claimed that they had not been presented in the Assembly for several years during the previous government.

He said the current administration was now bringing these reports forward, which had led to the opposition’s walkout.