Budget will boost tourism sector: HRAO Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) Chairman J K Mohanty welcomed the Union Budget stating that it will boost the tourism industry in the country. Mohanty appreciated the various incentives announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to strengthen India’s travel and tourism sector.

Mohanty appreciated the decision to provide long-term loans for developing tourism infrastructure in rural areas calling it a commendable step that will encourage the industry to focus on rural tourism. The top 50 tourist destinations in the country will be developed in partnership with State governments through a challenge mode. The States will be responsible for providing land for key infrastructure development. “Hotels in these destinations will be included under the infrastructure HML,” Sitharaman said.

The HRAO Chairman welcomed the announcement to develop 50 tourist destinations across the country, 120 destinations under Udaan scheme, 400 new Vande Bharat Express trains, e-visa on arrival for select destinations and healthcare-focused travel. He said these initiatives will position India as a top global tourist destination. The government’s plan to invest in airways, railways and waterways will help increase tourist footfall across various destinations in the country.

However, Mohanty expressed concern that the budget does not address measures to increase arrival of foreign tourists. He said no specific steps have been taken to increase foreign tourist footfall. The government has closed down several foreign tourist centres in different countries and reduced the budget allocation for tourism promotion abroad, he added.