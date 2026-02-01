Building career pathways in high-growth sectors
Points to the Budget’s sector-specific approach to workforce development, while noting areas for deeper investment.
Dr. Deepak K. Sinha, Deputy Director, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Jain University, Bengaluru
“The Union Budget 2026 strategically invests in a future-ready workforce by integrating AI, quantum technologies, allied healthcare, and the creative economy into formal career pathways. Support for AVGC, new design institutes, healthcare training, and mental health infrastructure reflects a holistic vision.While progressive, sustained investment in core technical education will be essential to fully bridge India’s long-term skills gap.”
