Building career pathways in high-growth sectors

Points to the Budget’s sector-specific approach to workforce development, while noting areas for deeper investment.

Dr. Deepak K. Sinha, Deputy Director, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Jain University, Bengaluru

“The Union Budget 2026 strategically invests in a future-ready workforce by integrating AI, quantum technologies, allied healthcare, and the creative economy into formal career pathways. Support for AVGC, new design institutes, healthcare training, and mental health infrastructure reflects a holistic vision.While progressive, sustained investment in core technical education will be essential to fully bridge India’s long-term skills gap.”