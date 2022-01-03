'Bulli Bai' targets Muslim women

New Delhi: For the second time in the space of less than a year, internet trolls have taken to posting degrading, doctored images of Muslim women on the internet, this time through a platform called 'Bulli Bai', heavily inspired by the 'Bulli Deals' app which sparked a row in July last year.

Union Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that hosting platform Github blocked the user behind the app.

The online portal 'bullibai.github.io', sharing an almost identical interface with the Sulli Deals app, stages an 'auction' for Muslim women (using the derogatory term 'bulli') with the sole intent of disrespecting these women, using manipulated images of them without their consent.

Several women reported that their images had been used on this platform, including The Wire's Ismat Ara who posted a screenshot of her being called the 'Bulli Bai of the Day' on the website.

In her complaint, Ara also noted that the phrase 'Bulli of the Day' "objectifies and degrades women" and requested the police to investigate a conspiracy regarding the platform.

"Social media being a form of public expression cannot be used to demean and derogate women in general and Muslim women in particular by misogynist sections of society," Ara's complaint further read. "It is indeed disappointing to see the impunity with which such hate mongers continue to target Muslim women, without fear of any sanction whatsoever."

Several other Muslim women who are vocal on social media and elsewhere found their photos on the app. The mother of disappeared JNU student Najeeb too was on the list.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over inaction over Bulli Bai app that targets women of a particular community and said it's time to speak up against the hate and there should be no fear.

Gandhi said, "The insult of women and communal hatred will only stop when you stand against it in one voice, and the year has changed, so change your fate and it's time to speak up."

NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted, "It's beyond anguishing to see vocal Muslim women being auctioned online in #SulliDeals & I've also had a telephonic conversation with 2 victims. I will write to Home Minister @Dwalsepatil Ji & demand a probe. Maharashtra will always stand with the daughters of the nation!"