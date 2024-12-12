Live
- Stoinis vows to revive Melbourne Stars’ glory with fresh leadership
- DDA easing freehold conversion of shops: MoS Sahu
- CP Sudheer Babu Updates on Manchu Family Cases
- Keerthy Suresh Marries Long-time Friend Antony Thattil in Goa
- Siddaramaiah govt defends police action on Panchamasali Lingayat protesters
- India fined for slow over-rate in second WODI against Australia
- Former Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas Resigns from YSRCP
- Nagaur MP raises questions on intelligence failure after Raj CM's convoy hit by car
- Bengal: Senior resident doctor accused of rape, attempt to murder absconding
- Prateeksha Srivastava says she seldom meets fellow music composers Rusha, Blizza, in person
Just In
Bus Driver Arrested After Deadly Accident in Mumbai’s Kurla; 42 Injured
A deadly bus accident in Mumbai’s Kurla left 42 injured and damaged 22 vehicles. The driver, lacking EV experience, was arrested for culpable homicide. Breath analyzer tests for drivers to be made mandatory.
CCTV footage from the BEST bus involved in a deadly accident in Mumbai’s Kurla area shows driver Sanjay More collecting two backpacks and jumping out of a broken window after hitting seven pedestrians on Monday. The footage, which went viral on social media, shows passengers panicking as the bus veers off course, striking pedestrians and vehicles.
As the bus stopped, passengers quickly exited by climbing over seats and jumping out of windows. After they all left, the driver grabbed the backpacks and jumped out, while the conductor used the rear door.
The incident, which took place around 9:30 pm on SG Barve Marg, damaged at least 22 vehicles. Of the 42 injured, four were police officers. The driver, More, who had only completed a 10-day training and lacked experience with electric vehicles, was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and is in police custody until December 21.
In response, BEST and MSRTC are focusing on better driver training and safety. Breath analyzer tests will be mandatory for all drivers moving forward.