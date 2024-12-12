Bus Driver Arrested After Deadly Accident in Mumbai’s Kurla; 42 Injured

CCTV footage from the BEST bus involved in a deadly accident in Mumbai’s Kurla area shows driver Sanjay More collecting two backpacks and jumping out of a broken window after hitting seven pedestrians on Monday. The footage, which went viral on social media, shows passengers panicking as the bus veers off course, striking pedestrians and vehicles.

As the bus stopped, passengers quickly exited by climbing over seats and jumping out of windows. After they all left, the driver grabbed the backpacks and jumped out, while the conductor used the rear door.

The incident, which took place around 9:30 pm on SG Barve Marg, damaged at least 22 vehicles. Of the 42 injured, four were police officers. The driver, More, who had only completed a 10-day training and lacked experience with electric vehicles, was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and is in police custody until December 21.

In response, BEST and MSRTC are focusing on better driver training and safety. Breath analyzer tests will be mandatory for all drivers moving forward.