Bypolls to 8 Assembly seats across 7 states
Highlights
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that byelections for eight Assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11.
The counting of votes for the byelection is scheduled for November 14. The byelections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatshila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa and Odisha's Nuapada.
