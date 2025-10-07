  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Bypolls to 8 Assembly seats across 7 states

Bypolls to 8 Assembly seats across 7 states
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that byelections for eight Assembly constituencies across seven states and Union...

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that byelections for eight Assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11.

The counting of votes for the byelection is scheduled for November 14. The byelections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatshila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa and Odisha's Nuapada.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick