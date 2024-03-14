CAA implementation: CM Kejriwal warns of potential migration crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the implementation of CAA may lead to migration crisis.

While responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism of his stance on the recently notified Act, CM Kejriwal said the Home Minister's response failed to address the core questions that he had raised regarding the implications of the CAA.

CM Kejriwal said the Union Home Minister's response instead focused on allegations of corruption against him. He said, "Given the current unemployment challenges, how could the government provide jobs and housing for refugees from Pakistan under the CAA?”

The CM also warned of a potential mass migration surpassing the scale of the partition era due to the implementation of the CAA.

He also said that under the CAA, the minorities from neighbouring nations would receive Indian citizenship, a prospect of immense significance for over 2.5 crore people in these countries.

CM Kejriwal raised concerns about the logistical challenge of accommodating such a large influx, questioning the preparedness to house them.

“The relaxed citizenship norms might embolden more people to cross the border into India,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, scores of Hindu migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan protested in front of Delhi Chief Minister's residence over his statement. Carrying placards and raising slogans against CM Kejriwal, the protesters demanded an apology. They said that his statement was wrong and against the Hindu community.

Police barricaded the area near the CM's house as the protesters did not have permission to protest.

Chief Minister Kejriwal on Wednesday criticised implementation of the legislation, accusing the BJP-led Central government of prioritising the interests of foreigners over those of Indian citizens.