Cab driver arrested for allegedly robbing passenger in South Delhi

New Delhi : A cab driver was arrested for allegedly robbing a passenger by threatening him with a pair of scissors in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Sahni, a resident of Sangam Vihar. The police said that the accused is a cab driver by profession and a habitual drinker. “One robbed mobile phone, bag, pair of scissors, and one cab were recovered from him,” the police said.

Police said that a robbery incident was reported at Defence Colony police station, where the complainant said that on the intervening night of August 20 and 21, he took a cab to reach his destination and when he reached South Extension-II bus stop, the cab driver and his associate robbed his bag containing Rs 500 in cash and a mobile phone at the point of a sharp weapon (scissors).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that during the investigation, it was revealed that a cab driver named Pankaj Sahni and his associate were involved in multiple mobile phone robberies in the southern Delhi area.



He said that the accused was arrested on Saturday. "Sahni confessed to his involvement in the incident and disclosed that he is fond of drinking and living a lavish life. To fulfill his needs, he started robbing passengers who booked his cab," the DCP said.