Cabinet approves free foodgrain under PMGKAY for 2 months

New Delhi: To give Relief to around 80 crore beneficiaries during Covid crisis, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved allocation of additional foodgrain to NFSA Beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (Phase III) for a period of two months -- May and June, 2021.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for allocation of additional foodgrains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Phase III- for another period of 2 months, May to June, 2021 at 5 kg per person per month free of cost for about 79.88 Crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA (AAY & PHH) including those covered under DBT.



The State/UT-wise allocation in terms of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on the basis of existing allocation ratio under NFSA.



Also, the Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under PMGKAY as per operational requirements keeping in view partial and local lockdown situations, and also arising out of adverse weather conditions like monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and Covid-induced constraints etc.



The total outgo in terms of foodgrains may be approximately 80 lakh metric tonne.