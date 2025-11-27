  1. Home
Cabinet approves Pune Metro Rail expansion

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 7:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Pune is set for another major boost in its public transport network as the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Line 4 and Line 4A under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project.

This is the second major project approved under Phase-2, following the sanction of Line 2A and Line 2B. Together spanning 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, Line 4 and 4A will connect IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential clusters across East, South, and West Pune.

