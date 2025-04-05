Cabinet approves Rs 6,839-cr Vibrant Villages Programme

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the second phase of Vibrant Villages Programme with an outlay of Rs 6,839 crore for border villages. The Vibrant Villages Programme was launched in 2023 for comprehensive development of select villages near the International Border.

The first phase covered select villages in 46 blocks abutting northern border in 19 districts in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Ladakh.

Under Vibrant Villages programme, 17 border villages to be developed as tourist destinations. “The second phase approved now will cover Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the thought process is to improve livelihood opportunities, and increase prosperity and safety in border villages,” Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.