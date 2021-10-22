Cabinet nod for GatiShakti National Master Plan

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, including implementation, monitoring and support mechanism, for providing multi-modal connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 13, had launched the Rs 100-lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

It targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, including the institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and support mechanism, for providing multi-modal connectivity," an official statement said.

An Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary and secretaries of 18 ministries as members, among others, will be set up.