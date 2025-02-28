CAG report on liquor policy referred to PAC for probe

New Delhi : The CAG report on the Delhi liquor policy has been referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for examination, with the committee expected to submit its report within three months, assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said Thursday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi has highlighted serious irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Following discussions in the assembly, the report has been referred to the PAC for a detailed probe, with findings expected within three months. Gupta made the announcement, stating that the matter required urgent attention due to the financial losses incurred by the government.

The audit, conducted for the period between 2017 and 2021, pointed to significant lapses in the licensing process, pricing mechanisms, and regulatory oversight.

It alleged that the policy led to substantial revenue losses, benefiting private companies at the expense of public funds. The report said that a revenue loss of Rs 2,002 crore was recorded due to various irregularities, including failure to re-tender surrendered licences, excessive discounts, and waivers in license fees.

During the assembly session, several members expressed serious concerns over the findings, demanding strict action against those responsible. Gupta stated that the Delhi assembly's PAC would conduct a thorough review of the report and submit its findings within three months.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said an investigation will be initiated into the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy to determine how much government money was used in renovating former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, used by Kejriwal while he was the CM, has been dubbed by the BJP as a "Sheesh Mahal". The BJP, which removed the AAP from power in Delhi earlier this month, has accused him of misusing public funds for "luxury additions" in the bungalow.

Verma stated, "The lavish Chief Minister's office, built three years ago under the AAP government, will be investigated to determine how much money was spent on its reconstruction and on what basis officials granted permission for such expenses."

"The Chief Minister's residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, will also be examined to assess how much money the previous government allocated for its renovation," said Verma, who defeated Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the February 5 assembly polls.