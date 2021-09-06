Case against Chhattisgarh CM’s father

Raipur: Raipur police have registered a case against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel for allegedly making derogatory comments against a community, an official said on Sunday.

After a controversy erupted over the alleged remarks of his father, the chief minister said he was pained by such comments and asserted that nobody was above the law in his government and police will take an appropriate action in the matter.

Following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj', the D D Nagar police here registered an FIR late Saturday night against Nand Kumar Baghel (86), the official said.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility), he said.

The outfit in its complaint alleged that the CM's father recently appealed to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages, the official said. It also accused Nand Kumar Baghel of asking people to "evict" Brahmins out of the country, he said.

In the past also, the CM's father had allegedly made derogatory comments against Lord Ram, the official said quoting the complaint.

The outfit also said a video of the purported comments of the CM's father was available on social media platforms, the official added.