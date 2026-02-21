‘Aakarshitha’ gets launched with grand pooja ceremony

The upcoming Telugu film Aakarshitha was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony on Saturday, February 21, marking Production No.1 under the banner of Lucky Entertainments. The film stars Thrigun in the lead role and is jointly produced by Kore Sandeep Yadav and Srikanth Battu.

Directed by debutant Surishetty Kishore, Aakarshitha features Padine Kumar as the female lead, with a strong ensemble cast including Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Adhurs Raghu, Satyam Rajesh, Ravi Varma, Priya, and others. Cinematography is handled by Shaik Hazrathaiah (Vali), while music is composed by Rohith Babu.

The ceremonial muhurtham clap was given by noted producer C. Kalyan, while astrologer Venu Swamy handed over the script. Baby Aashka and Keerthana switched on the camera, and actress Priya unveiled the film’s title at the event. Prominent guests including Vamsi Nandipati and Damodara Prasad graced the ceremony.

Speaking at the launch, Thrigun expressed happiness about collaborating with a fresh team and described the film as a refreshing story-driven project. Director Kishore said the film will offer audiences something new, while the cast and crew unanimously expressed confidence that Aakarshitha will connect strongly with viewers. The makers confirmed that shooting will begin soon, with more updates to be announced shortly.