James Cameron slams Netflix–Warner Bros. deal

Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has strongly criticised the proposed deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, calling it a “disastrous” move that could severely damage the theatrical film industry. In a powerful letter addressed to US Senator Mike Lee, Cameron warned that the deal could lead to widespread theatre closures and massive job losses across the entertainment sector.

“I believe strongly that the proposed sale of Warner Bros. Discovery to Netflix will be disastrous for the theatrical motion picture business that I have dedicated my life’s work to,” Cameron wrote. While acknowledging the importance of digital platforms, he made it clear that cinema remains his first love, stressing that streaming-driven business models directly conflict with the traditional theatrical ecosystem.

According to Cameron, if such mergers become the norm, only a limited number of films will be made for big-screen release, threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people employed in film production, exhibition, and distribution. He also warned that Netflix’s content-first, digital-focused model is fundamentally incompatible with the theatrical exhibition system that has sustained the global film industry for decades.

Cameron further expressed concern that Warner Bros., one of the last major traditional studios, changing its direction would signal the collapse of serious filmmaking, potentially ending the United States’ long-standing leadership in global cinema.

Responding to Cameron’s letter, Senator Mike Lee acknowledged the growing industry backlash, stating that several actors, directors, and creative professionals have raised similar concerns. He confirmed plans for a follow-up hearing to examine the implications of the proposed merger.

With a filmmaker of Cameron’s stature publicly voicing such strong opposition, the debate surrounding the future of cinema, streaming dominance, and theatrical survival has now intensified across the global entertainment industry.