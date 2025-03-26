Cash At Judge’s House: SC-appointed panel begins probe

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing cash controversy involving Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, the Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee on Tuesday began its probe into the case.

The committee members visited the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma at 30, Tughlak Crescent, on Tuesday. The members spent nearly 45 minutes examining the room where the unaccounted cash was discovered.

The inquiry is being carried out by a three-member committee appointed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The committee comprises Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the Karnataka High Court.