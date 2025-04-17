Live
Cash on wheels: Railways tests India’s first train ATM
New Delhi: In a breaking move to enhance passenger convenience, Indian Railways has launched an innovative 'on wheels' service—an ATM facility onboard...
New Delhi: In a breaking move to enhance passenger convenience, Indian Railways has launched an innovative ‘on wheels’ service—an ATM facility onboard trains. This initiative seeks to enhance passenger convenience by offering banking services during travel. In partnership with Indian Railways' Bhusawal division, the Bank of Maharashtra put the ATM inside an air-conditioned coach.
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Mumbai-ManmadPanchavati Express has become the first train in India to have an ATM installed onboard.The ATM has been set up in an air-conditioned coach of the train and successfully completed its trial run.
The machine allows passengers to withdraw cash even while the train is moving. It has been introduced as part of Indian Railways’ Innovative and Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (INFRIS).
The initiative is a result of a collaboration between the Bhusawal division of Indian Railways and the Bank of Maharashtra.Railway officials said the trial went well, with the machine functioning smoothly throughout the journey. However, there were some brief network issues in the stretch between Igatpuri and Kasara, which is known for poor signal due to tunnels and limited mobile connectivity.Ity Pandey, the divisional railway manager of Bhusawal, said, “The results were good. People will now be able to withdraw cash while travelling. We will keep monitoring the performance of the machine.” Pandey also shared that the idea was first proposed during an INFRIS meeting organised by the Bhusawal division.“Once the suggestion was made, the team quickly started working on how to make it possible,” she mentioned.
Though the ATM is placed in an AC coach, it can be accessed by passengers from all 22 coaches of the Panchvati Express since they are connected through vestibules.Apart from cash withdrawals, passengers can also use the ATM to order cheque books and receive account statements.