Cats, dogs spread only love, not virus

New Delhi: Eminent personalities, including Bharatiya Janata Party leader Maneka Gandhi, have appealed to people to take care of cats and dogs and not fall for rumours of them being vectors of novel coronavirus. "Cats cannot give or get coronavirus.

If you have seen some nonsensical thing on television that a tiger in one zoo has got it. Remember this a cat is not a tiger. There is no relationship. It is same as comparing dogs to wolves," Gandhi, who is also an animal rights activist, said in a video message on Twitter.

The BJP MP's reaction comes after several incidents of attacks on cats and dogs were reported due to misinformation that they can be vectors of COVID-19. "Pets can spread only one thing and that is love. So please take care of your pets and also ensure street animals are taken care of," Wrestler and philanthropist Sangram Singh said.