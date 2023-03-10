Cattle scam: Enforcement Directorate seeks to question Anubrata Mondal, his daughter together

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to question Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal and his daughter Sukanya Mondal together in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, a source said on Friday.

A court in Delhi on Friday extended Mondal's ED custody by 11 days.

A source in the know of things said the ED has already issued summons to Sukanya Mondal to appear at the ED office in Delhi.

"They need to be questioned together as, during individual questioning, both have declined any knowledge about the suspicious transactions in two companies where she holds the post of director. Therefore, the officials want to question them together to eliminate the chances of evading questions citing any ignorance," an ED source said.

The ED has also summoned Manish Kothari, the CA of Mondal, and Sukanya Mondal to Delhi for questioning at the same time.

Sukanya had earlier claimed in the presence of the investigating officials that Kothari was aware of the details of the accounts.

"In the next 11 days, the officials will try to have a clear idea on this matter by questioning Mondal, his daughter and the chartered accountant," the ED source said.

Mondal will be presented at the Rouse Avenue Court again on March 21.