CB apprises judicial panel of progress in probe

Bhubaneswar : The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Friday apprised the judicial commission headed by retired justice Chitta Ranjan Dash about the progress in investigation made so far into the alleged custodial torture of an Army officer and the molestation of his fiancee at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on September 15.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting with the commission here, Additional Director General of police (Crime Branch) Vinaytosh Mishra on Friday said: “The lie detection test of all the accused police officials have been completed. The brain mapping and narco test of Ex-IIC of Bharatpur police station Dinakrushna Mishra have also been conducted. The experts are analysing the test results which may take a little longer as per their process. However, we will request them to provide the report to us as early as possible on a priority basis.”

It is pertinent here to mention that the lie detection test on all the five accused cops and narco analysis, polygraph and brain finger printing tests on Dinakrushna Mishra, ex-IIC of Bharatpur police station, were conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhi Nagar of Gujarat a couple of days ago.



Odisha Home Department Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Special Secretary Radha Kishan Sharma and other senior officers were also present in the meeting of the judicial commission here on Friday.

Notably, the Army officer, attached to 22nd Sikh Regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his fiancee had gone to Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the early hours on September 15. An argument ensued between the police and the Army officer and his friend at the police station.

The Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the on-duty police officials while three lady cops dragged the woman into a cell of the police station. Some male cops, including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur police station, reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station. The issue sparked off widespread furore across the country prompting the Odisha government to set up a judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Dash to inquire into the matter.

As many as five cops of the police station were also placed under suspension by the DGP of Odisha Police.

