CBDT extends deadline for filing of Form 10B/10BB & Form ITR-7

Highlights
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for furnishing audit reports in Form 10B/Form 10BB for the Financial Year 2022-23 by a month from September 30 to October 31.
New Delhi : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for furnishing audit reports in Form 10B/Form 10BB for the Financial Year 2022-23 by a month from September 30 to October 31.
The due date of furnishing of Return of Income in Form ITR-7 for Assessment Year 2023-24, which is October 31, has been extended to November 30.
CBDT Circular No. 16/2023 in 225/177/2023/ITA-II dated 18.09.2023 extending the dates is available on www.incometaxindia.gov.in
