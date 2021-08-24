  • Menu
CBI arrests absconding accused in CGHS cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has arrested an absconding accused in connection with the Central Government Group Housing (CGHS) cases.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency has arrested Gokul Chand Aggarwal from Rohini area in the national capital.

Aggarwal, whose role had been found in 18 cases, was absconding since November 2018.

"He was also convicted in some cases and around 12 cases are under trial," he said, adding that Aggarwal was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

