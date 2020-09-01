CBI arrests CBIT ex-Dy Commissioner in Rs 1 lakh graft case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a former Deputy Commissioner of Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIT), a Customs house agent and a businessman in an alleged bribery case of Rs one lakh, a senior CBI official said on Tuesday.

CBIT former Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Customs house agent Sunil Kumar and Manoj Dang, an importer of toys have been arrested after a case was registered against them on the allegations of conspiring to induce public servants for getting cleared a toys consignment which was stopped by Customs officials using personal influence of said retired Deputy Commissioner, said the CBI official.

The CBI said that it was also alleged that the said Sharma had asked for Rs one lakh from other accused for using his influence in Customs department to get cleared the stuck consignment of toys.

CBI arrested Sharma and recovered Rs one lakh from his car and other two accused were also arrested for allegedly giving undue advantage to him. The official said that it also carried out searches at the residential premises of accused located at Delhi which led to recovery of incriminating documents.