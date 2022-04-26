CBI arrests enforcement inspector in Kanpur for accepting bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday that it has arrested an enforcement inspector of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) posted in Kanpur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

The enforcement inspector has been identified as Amit Kumar Srivastava.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Srivastava on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for settling pending provident fund (PF) dues of the employees of his school.

It was alleged that the complainant had received a notice from the EPFO in Kanpur in which he was directed to submit documents in respect of pending PF dues of his employees.

"It was further alleged that the PF of five non-teaching staff had not been submitted for the last three years and the complainant was willing to deposit the pending dues. It was also alleged that the accused demanded an undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh for settling the PF matter of employees of his school and threatened the complainant that he would impose heavy fine, penalty on him if bribe is not paid," said the official.

The CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught while accepting Rs 3 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the accused's office and residence which led to the recovery incriminating documents.

The accused was produced before the special judge in a CBI court in Lucknow which remanded to judicial custody.