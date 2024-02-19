CBI Arrests Railway Officials In Bribery Cases: Two Separate Incidents Unfold

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended four Railway officials in relation to two distinct cases involving bribery. Among the quartet, two were apprehended in flagrante delicto while accepting illicit payments.

The initial case targeted a Senior Section Engineer (SSE) from the South Central Railway, Tirupati, based on accusations of soliciting a bribe to expedite the clearance of pending bills. A private company director, tasked with installing a power supply system for maintaining Head On Generation (HOG) coaches in Tirupati, alleged that bills worth approximately Rs 1.99 lakh were settled out of the total Rs 2.56 crore tender. Allegedly, the SSE and associates harassed the complainant for gratuities during bill processing. Subsequently, when the complainant sought an extension to finalize the pending work and bills, the SSE demanded Rs 2.75 lakh. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 40,000, leading to the SSE's arrest during a CBI sting operation. Further inquiry revealed the involvement of an Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer (ADEE), who was also apprehended while accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe. Both were presented before a CBI court and remanded to judicial custody until March 1.

In a separate incident, the CBI initiated an inquiry against an SSE from Sanpada, Central Railway, for purportedly demanding a kickback from a complainant to approve a bill. The accused purportedly sought a 3% commission via Paytm through a middleman. The complainant, a Delhi-based firm supplying materials to Central Railways, faced delays in bill clearance despite fulfilling a supply order in August 2023. Upon apprehending the middleman, the CBI proceeded to arrest the accused SSE. Searches are ongoing at the accused individuals' premises in both cases as the CBI continues its investigation.