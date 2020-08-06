CBI books Nigerian for having fake visas

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday said that it has registered a case against Nigerian national Emmanuel Ammachi Esonwane for having fake visas stamped on his passport and staying in India without valid travel documents.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, the case was registered on August 5 under several sections of the Passport Act, Foreigners Act and the Indian Penal Code. The agency said that Esonwanne was booked last year for hacking the email IDs of two CBI officials and had attempted to send a large number of spam emails.

After registering a case, the CBI traced and carried out searches at his premises during which it found his passport with the date of issue as 2011 and the date of expiry as 2016.

After verifying the details of Esonwanne from the Ministry of External Affairs, the CBI found that the Nigerian national had two fake visas on his passport and was staying in India without valid travel documents.