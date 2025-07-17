Live
CBI Brings Back 134 Fugitives in 5 Years: Major Boost to India's Extradition Efforts
Highlights
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully repatriated 134 fugitives since 2019, nearly double the previous decade.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back 134 fugitives to India from other countries in the last five years.
This is almost double the number brought back during the 2010–2019 period, when only 74 fugitives were returned.
How the CBI Made It Happen
The CBI worked closely with:
- Interpol (international police network)
- Indian diplomats and embassies
- Foreign police agencies
- The CBI also used better technology and faster systems to speed up the process
New Online Portal: Bharatpol
- In January, the CBI launched a new portal called Bharatpol
- It helps police send extradition requests to Interpol faster
- It cut the time to issue a Red Notice from 6 months to 3 months
- It also reduced paperwork mistakes and delays
Special CBI Team for Global Work
- The CBI has a Global Operations Centre
- This team works directly with foreign police
- It helps find, arrest, and bring fugitives back to India
Recent CBI Successes
- Nehal Modi (Nirav Modi’s brother) was caught in the US after the CBI alerted officials before his jail release
- Monika Kapoor, an economic offender who fled in 1999, was brought back from the US in July 2024
- The CBI is also still working to bring back Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are in the UK and Belgium
Cybercrime and Other Arrests
The CBI is also:
- Catching cybercriminals based on complaints from the US, Germany, and Japan
- Working with Interpol to catch people hiding in India or abroad
- Seizing cryptocurrency and arresting online scam gangs
CBI’s Role is Growing
Today, the CBI plays a key role in tracking, arresting, and returning people who commit crimes and run away.
Its work has helped India strengthen global partnerships and improve law enforcement cooperation.
