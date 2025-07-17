CBI Brings Back 134 Fugitives in 5 Years: Major Boost to India's Extradition Efforts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back 134 fugitives to India from other countries in the last five years.

This is almost double the number brought back during the 2010–2019 period, when only 74 fugitives were returned.

How the CBI Made It Happen

The CBI worked closely with:

Interpol (international police network)

Indian diplomats and embassies

Foreign police agencies

The CBI also used better technology and faster systems to speed up the process

New Online Portal: Bharatpol

In January, the CBI launched a new portal called Bharatpol

It helps police send extradition requests to Interpol faster

It cut the time to issue a Red Notice from 6 months to 3 months

It also reduced paperwork mistakes and delays

Special CBI Team for Global Work

The CBI has a Global Operations Centre

This team works directly with foreign police

It helps find, arrest, and bring fugitives back to India

Recent CBI Successes

Nehal Modi (Nirav Modi’s brother) was caught in the US after the CBI alerted officials before his jail release

Monika Kapoor, an economic offender who fled in 1999, was brought back from the US in July 2024

The CBI is also still working to bring back Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are in the UK and Belgium

Cybercrime and Other Arrests

The CBI is also:

Catching cybercriminals based on complaints from the US, Germany, and Japan

Working with Interpol to catch people hiding in India or abroad

Seizing cryptocurrency and arresting online scam gangs

CBI’s Role is Growing

Today, the CBI plays a key role in tracking, arresting, and returning people who commit crimes and run away.

Its work has helped India strengthen global partnerships and improve law enforcement cooperation.