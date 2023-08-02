CBI brings back rape accused from UAE

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back an accused from the UAE, wanted by the Kerala police in connection with rape case.

The accused, Sony Poulose, had fled to the UAE, and an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him on January 31, 2023, based on a request by the Kerala Police.

The CBI has brought Poulose back last week.

“The Global Operation Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB, India), in close coordination with the Interpol National Central Bureau in the UAE and Kerala Police, has coordinated the return of Sony Poulose,” CBI said.

CBI said that Poulose was located in the UAE, and his return was coordinated via Interpol channels. A team of Kerala Police had traveled to the UAE for his arrest.

The accused has raped a Schedule Caste woman on the pretext of marriage.

Later, he had threatened the woman with dire consequences and warned her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

He also told the victim that he had her photos and videos, which he would make viral if she approached the police.

Later, based on the complaint filed by the woman, the Kerala Police lodged an FIR against him.

On March 30, 2022, the Kerala Police had filed a charge sheet against him.