CBI busts inter-state fake job & training racket, nabs 3 kingpins

Just In
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that it has busted an inter-state fake job and training racket and arrested its three kingpins, who were offerings jobs and training in the name of government entities such as GST, Railways and FCI.
According to CBI sources, the agency busted the inter-state fake job racket which was offering fake appointment letters and fake training to young people.
The sources said that a case was registered against six persons of which the three kingpins have been arrested. They have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Karnataka, Aman Kumar aka Rupesh, a resident Jharkhand, and Vishal aka Abhishek Singh from Bihar.
The sources said that the agency sleuths also carried out searches at nine locations in Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Manglore and Dhanbad in connection with the case.
At two locations in Patna and Sakinaka in Mumbai, the accused were running fake training centres and were about to open another in Bengaluru, the sources said.
The accused were charging Rs 10-20 lakh per person for 'training', a racket they were running for the past two years, including at places like Nagpur, Dhanbad, Patna and Buxar.