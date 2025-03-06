CBI gets moving on Bofors, seeks info from US prober

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has sent a judicial request to the United States seeking information from private investigator Michael Hershman, who had expressed willingness to share with Indian agencies crucial details about the Rs 64-crore Bofors bribery scandal of the 1980s, officials said Wednesday.

Hershman, head of the Fairfax Group, visited India in 2017 to attend a conference of private detectives.

During his stay, he appeared on various platforms, alleging that the investigation into the scam was derailed by the then Congress government and stated he was willing to share details with the CBI.