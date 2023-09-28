CBI Initiates Preliminary Inquiry Into Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence Renovation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary inquiry into allegations of irregularities during the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in the national capital. This preliminary inquiry marks the first step in determining if there is sufficient initial evidence to proceed with a full-fledged FIR (First Information Report).

According to undisclosed sources, the CBI has requested documents from the Public Works Department (PWD) regarding how the renovation project received approval and funding. The anti-corruption branch of the CBI has specifically asked for records related to alterations, tender documents, contractor bids, building plan approvals, and requests for special features such as modular kitchens and marble flooring.

In response to these allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has firmly denied any wrongdoing and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine their party. The AAP pointed out that the BJP has initiated over 50 cases against Arvind Kejriwal in the past, all of which, they claim, yielded no evidence of wrongdoing. They maintain that Kejriwal remains committed to fighting for the common man's interests.

Reports emerged in April suggesting that approximately Rs 44.78 crore had been spent on "additions/alterations" to Kejriwal's official residence on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, exceeding the sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore. This expenditure occurred in six installments between September 9, 2020, and June 2022. The BJP and the Congress criticized the AAP for what they deemed extravagant spending on the Chief Minister's residence, given Kejriwal's earlier commitment to live in an ordinary house like an average citizen once in office.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva commented, "Following this CBI investigation, Arvind Kejriwal will have to clarify who authorized all these constructions at the CM's residence." Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra accused Kejriwal of building an illegal "Sheeh Mahal" (palace) using public funds and suggested that he could not escape the consequences of this alleged wrongdoing.