CBI registered 110 cases against 166 civil servants since 2018

New Delhi: Apex investigating agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 110 cases against 166 Civil Service Officers since the year 2018.

"During the last five years including 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (upto February 28, 2023), CBI has registered 110 cases against 166 number of Civil Service Officers," said a reply by MoS, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964 lay down the Code of Conduct for Central Government employees to which every member of the Service shall, at all times, follow.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie imparts training to Officer Trainees through appropriate course design and pedagogy keeping in view national aspirations and constant feedback. This also inter alia includes imbibing the spirit of nationalism, citizen centricity and financial integrity, said the reply.

Government of India has approved the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building - Mission Karmayogi in September, 2020 with the objective to create a professional, well-trained and future-looking civil service, that is imbued with a shared understanding of India's developmental aspirations, national programmes and priorities.

As per the information and data provided by the different ministries, departments and Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs), during the last three years including the current year (upto March 17, 2023), a total of 88 officers (Group A and B) has been pre-maturely retired, under the provisions of FR 56(j)/similar provisions, added the reply. A total of 11,025 vehicles (7,750 private and 3,275 government vehicles) have been scrapped till March 31 this year by the registered vehicle scrapping facilities, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari further said 24 states/UTs have reported 2,56,935 government-owned vehicles older than 15 years. The central government has provided incentives to state governments for implementation of the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, he added.

"The scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment has been extended for the financial year 2023-24 by the government and the incentive amount to the states has been increased to Rs 3,000 crore, to incentivise scrapping of state government vehicles, which are older than 15 years, waiver of liabilities on old vehicles, providing tax concessions to individuals for scrapping of old vehicles and setting up of automated vehicle testing facilities," he said.