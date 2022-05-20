CBI searches premises linked to Gujarat cadre IAS officer

Gandhinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption wing on Friday was conducting searches at the premises of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer.

Sources said that this was being done in connection with an FIR lodged with the CBI.



There were several complaints of seeking bribes in land transfers, allotments and other deals against the 2011 batch IAS officer during his posting as the district Collector, Surendranagar. There is also an allegation that government lands were transferred to private parties during his tenure.



Sources said that as district Collector he issued licenses for weapons after charging huge bribes and the licensee's history and track records were not seriously reviewed.



He was transferred from Surendranagar because of large-scale corruption allegations against him. He was posted with the Home department in Gandhinagar in June 2021 as a departmental inquiry was pending against him. However, within two days he was transferred from Home to GAD as Joint Secretary, a sideline posting.



Sources said the searches were being conducted at the IAS officer's residence in Gandhinagar, a property in Surendranagar, Surat and in Andhra Pradesh.