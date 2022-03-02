CBI to grill Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100cr money laundering case

Mumbai, March 2: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has got the permission from a Special Court to record the statement of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former top Mumbai cop Param Bir Singh.

The CBI had recently moved a plea before the special court requesting it to grant them permission to record Deshmukh's statements.

The CBI will have to visit Arthur Road Jail to record his statement. Deshmukh is currently lodged there.

According to the information, the federal probe agency will record his statement for three consecutive days -- March 3, 4 and 5.

The CBI has so far recorded the statement of as many as seven persons in the matter.

A source said that the seven persons whose statements were recorded were from police. They were reportedly deployed in the security of Anil Deshmukh.

Singh had accused Deshmukh for missing his post. He had alleged that it was Deshmukh who was forcing him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

He made these allegations when he was removed from the police commissioner post. Deshmukh had denied all the allegations levelled against him.

On April 21, 2021, the CBI had filed an FIR against Deshmukh and had initiated a probe. The raids are in connection with this FIR.

The source said that they were scanning the financial transactions of the last three years. The team is also gathering information about the business dealings of Deshmukh.

The CBI wants to know about the business associates of Deshmukh. The transactions made between them will be scanned by the team.

On November 1, 2021, Deshmukh was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Rs 100 crore money laundering case pertaining to the alleged posting and transfer of the officials.