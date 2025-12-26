CBI yet to move SC

New Delhi: The CBI said it will challenge the suspension of life sentence and bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case in the Supreme Court, officials said on Wednesday.

A decision was taken to this effect after studying the orders of a division bench of the Delhi High Court in the Unnao rape case of 2017, a CBI spokesperson said.

It was decided to file an SLP before the Supreme Court at the earliest against the orders of the High Court, which granted bail to Sengar after suspending his life sentence, the CBI spokesperson said.