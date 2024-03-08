CEC meeting discussed the names of candidates for Lok Sabha polls,Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad

New Delhi: The meeting of the Congress Working Committee is over. In the meeting, candidates' names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed. During this meeting, MP Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat was decided; he will contest from Wayanad. Now, the Congress next CEC meeting may be held on March 11.

During this meeting, many big leaders, including the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, and former president Sonia Gandhi, were present in this meeting. The names of candidates were approved at the CEC meeting, based on the names submitted by various screening committees.

The first list of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha election may be released tomorrow. The initial list is expected to include names for seats in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, and Manipur. The first list of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha election may be released tomorrow.

In addition, the CEC meeting approved the names of Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Jyotsna Mahant from Korba, Tamradhwaj Sahu from Durg, and Shiv Dahria can be fielded from Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha seat. Apart from Wayanad and Trivandrum, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's name was given for contesting elections in Karnataka, although there was no discussion of the Gulbarga seat in Karnataka at the meeting.

During this discussion, the panel discussed the names of several candidates for three seats in Delhi. After brainstorming, the panel decided on a name, although final approval is still pending. The names of JP Aggarwal, Sandeep Dixit, and Alka Lamba were discussed in Delhi's Chandni Chowk seat, but the panel members unanimously agreed on JP Aggarwal. At the same time, the names of Arvinder Singh Lovely and Anil Chaudhary have been discussed for the North East Lok Sabha seat of Delhi. There has been discussion about the names of Rajkumar Chauhan and Udit Raj for the North West Lok Sabha seat of Delhi.