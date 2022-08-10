Centre approves Corbevax as precaution dose

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved Biological E's Corbevax as a heterologous precaution dose for adults above 18 years for restricted use with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin, said a source.

According to the source, the Corbevax vaccine will be considered as a precaution dose after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.



Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 16,047 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.



In the same period, there were 54 additional deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,826.

